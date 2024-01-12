‘Eyes to the skies’: Awe-inspiring cosmic wonders at the Dark Skies Festival in the Yorkshire Dales

Take a look at these star-studded events happening at this year’s Dark Skies Festival, featuring expert astronomers, and stargazing specialists.

New art experiences, simulated space walks, and a recently-opened constellation trail will all be part of this year’s Dark Skies Festival.

The popular annual event showcases the International Dark Sky Reserves above the Yorkshire Dales National Park, designed to give enthusiasts the very best experience of one the areas most enigmatic qualities.

The Dark Skies Festival takes place from Tuesday February 9, until Thursday February 25.

Aurora Borealis above Reeth - Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Here are some of the spectacular events for stargazers to look out for during the cosmos-inspired festival which takes place across the Yorkshire Dales.

With just under a month to go until the Festival begins, a number of artists have come up with creative ways that people can enjoy the National Parks’ pristine dark skies, and be inspired by the experience to create their own pieces of art.

Those who are in awe of space travel can experience how NASA uses underground cave systems to help train astronauts by heading to Stump Cross Caverns in Nidderdale.

Space enthusiasts will follow in the footsteps of a rocket scientist who once spent 105 days in the subterranean environment collating data that helped advance space science.

There’s also the Planet Trail at Aysgarth Falls in the Yorkshire Dales where youngsters can learn fun facts about the Universe while spotting planets in the woods.

Mountain Goat is laying on a special minibus journey touring some of the iconic spots in the Yorkshire Dales during the afternoon before ending up at the atmospheric surroundings of Bolton Castle in Wensleydale, as darkness falls for a stargazing safari.

Following on from the success of its first event during last year’s Fringe Festival, Sutton Bank Bikes will be repeating their night bike ride in February.

While over in the Yorkshire Dales, Stage 1 Cycles will be running an afternoon cycling and planet pizza making event and an evening’s mountain biking followed by a warming meal at the Firebox Café.

Throughout the Festival, dark skies-friendly accommodation will be offering guests an ‘out-of-this-world’ experience including Stay and Gaze packages at The Stone House Hotel near Hawes and The Fox & Hounds at Ainthorpe near Danby on the North York Moors.

Derek Twine, Member Champion for Promoting Understanding at the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority said: “While enjoyment and discovery are at the heart of the Festival, it is also a reminder to us all of the vital need to do everything we can to protect one of nature’s greatest wonders, the night sky, from light pollution so that we can help safeguard the natural world as well as our own health and wellbeing.”

The Festival runs throughout February at venues right across both National Parks and National Landscapes.

The events are individually priced whilst some are free.