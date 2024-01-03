IN PICTURES: See inside modern and light barn conversion with panoramic views over stunning Nidderdale
This property is for sale at the guide price of £1,350,000 with Strutt & Parker - Harrogate.
Located in the rural Harrogate district overlooking the Washburn Valley, the property has a total of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and six reception rooms.
The property occupies an elevated position in a conservation area at the heart of Timble, a village on the slopes of the Washburn Valley in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, close to amenities which include a library and a public house.
The property also comes with a self-contained holiday cottage/annex, covering a total of 3,634 square feet.
With panoramic views stretching over miles of tranquil landscape, this property makes a perfect home for families looking for that extra space and privacy.
Take a look inside this spectacular home fresh to the market this week.