Check out this remarkable contemporary stone-built barn conversion fresh to the market this week with outstanding views over Washburn Valley.

This property is for sale at the guide price of £1,350,000 with Strutt & Parker - Harrogate.

Located in the rural Harrogate district overlooking the Washburn Valley, the property has a total of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and six reception rooms.

The property occupies an elevated position in a conservation area at the heart of Timble, a village on the slopes of the Washburn Valley in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, close to amenities which include a library and a public house.

The property also comes with a self-contained holiday cottage/annex, covering a total of 3,634 square feet.

With panoramic views stretching over miles of tranquil landscape, this property makes a perfect home for families looking for that extra space and privacy.

Take a look inside this spectacular home fresh to the market this week.

