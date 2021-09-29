Events bouncing back at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate

The Yorkshire Event Centre will host a number of major events over the coming months

The Great Taste Golden Fork Reception will be held at the Yorkshire Event Centre next month; the first time is has ever been held outside of London.

All Great Taste 3-star award-winning products have been re-judged to find this year's regional Golden Fork Trophy winners and the Great Taste Supreme Champion 2021.

These final results will be announced at the Great Taste Golden Fork Reception on Sunday 17th October, at the Yorkshire Event Centre, following the first day of Fine Food Show North, a trade-only exhibition organised by the Guild of Fine Food.

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) are working with UK events company First Event to bring the international 'All Industry Conference' to the YEC on Friday 5th November and Saturday 6th November.

This will be the first time the event has been held in the United Kingdom for 30 years.

The event, which brings together companies supplying building materials to the construction industry, will focus on sustainable building with an exhibition of the products am systems that will make homes more energy efficient and reduce their carbon footprint.

The Great Yorkshire Christmas Fair will be in Hall One of the Yorkshire Event Centre for the first time ever after relocating from Ripley Castle.

The popular show promises to be bigger and better than ever before with a range of unusual, artisan Christmas gifts by local businesses and entrepreneurs.

From sensational festive decorations, to wow factor wreaths and stunning stocking fillers, there promises to be something for every generation at the show running rom Thursday 2nd December to Sunday 5th December.

The Yorkshire Event Centre will host one of the biggest caravan, motorhome and holiday home expos in the UK for the first time in September 2022.

The event will be split into two events with public able to see and order the latest models from Friday 2nd September to Sunday 4th September 2022.

This will then be followed by the trade-only show from Tuesday 6th September to Thursday 8th September when manufacturers will showcase their latest holiday homes, motorhomes and caravans to holiday parks, dealers and distributors from around the world.

Heather Parry, Managing Director of the Yorkshire Event Centre, said that securing new events as well as welcoming back regular events was very positive for the industry and for the Harrogate area as it brings new visitors into the county.

"We are absolutely delighted to be bringing new business to Harrogate and to Yorkshire, with a number of new events signing up with use for the first time.

"It's truly wonderful to be back doing what we do best after a tough 18 months.

"We are looking forward to bouncing back, bigger, better and stronger than ever.

"We have 250 acres of outdoor space to offer event organisers and we can host large scale indoor events in our event halls in the Yorkshire Event Centre, which are complimented by 14 conference, wedding and dinner rooms at the Pavilions of Harrogate."

In 2019, businesses and events held at the Great Yorkshire Showground contributed £73.7 million to the economy.

It supported 688 full time equivalent jobs and attracted more than half a million visitors and exhibitors, according to independent research carried out by the Pegasus Group.

When the Covid pandemic struck, the business adapted and the Yorkshire Event Centre was proud to work with the NHS during this period to become a vaccination hub where during that time, 64,000 doses and 62,000 second doses were administrated at the site.

The Great Yorkshire Show was the first large scale event to be held onsite in July after organisers worked closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to ensure the event met strict criteria to go ahead safely.

The Pavilions of Harrogate has had its busiest August ever with a multitude of events booked in heading into 2022, with figures ahead of what they were at the same time in 2019.

The Showground's onsite farm shop and café, Fodder has responded to support customers in different ways during lockdowns and thus the customer base has increased as more people seek to buy local and eat the best.

Adjacent to Fodder, the Harrogate Caravan Park is having a bumper year as staycations have increased.

Upcoming events at the Yorkshire Event Centre and Pavilions of Harrogate

Protruck Auctions - Saturday 2nd October - YEC

Fine Food Show North 2021 - Sunday 17th and Monday 18th October - YEC

Stamperama - Saturday 23rd October - YEC

Indoor Funfair - Sunday 24th to Sunday 31st October - YEC

Beadwork Fair - Sunday 24th October - Pavilions

Decorative, Antiques and Art Sale - Friday 29th to Sunday 31st October - Pavilions

Boden Clothing Sale - Wednesday 3rd and Thursday 4th November - Pavilions

Children and Crime Book Fair - Saturday 13th November - Pavilions

PBFA Book Fair - Saturday 13th November - Pavilions

Rock, Gem N Bead Show - Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th November - Pavilions

The Great Yorkshire Christmas Fair - Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th December - YEC