Yorkshire Dales' shot just after sunrise captures the magical scotch mist.
Yorkshire Dales' shot just after sunrise captures the magical scotch mist.

IN PICTURES: Photographer Paul Oldham captures extraordinary natural atmosphere in 12 stunning landscapes across Ripon and the Dales'

Take a look at these incredible landscapes across Ripon and the Dales’ shot by a Ripon photographer who expertly captured natures magical summer mist in the final weeks of summer.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST

Ripon Photographer, Paul Oldman, has captured Ripon and the Dales’ with a unique and almost mystical camera lens.

As the ‘Indian summer’ lingers into September an almost magical mist has settled during some special moments into the Yorkshire Dales’ landscapes.

Mr Oldman, has perfectly timed his shots and waited patiently for that precious and rare opportunity when nature looks almost ethereal and supernatural.

The collection includes some of the Dales’ iconic scenes, landscapes, woodlands, and rocks.

A stunning landscape just before sunset.

1. Paul Oldham landscapes

A stunning landscape just before sunset. Photo: Paul Oldham Photography

Brigham Rocks shot at sunset.

2. Paul Oldham landscapes

Brigham Rocks shot at sunset. Photo: PAUL OLDHAM

An image shot in spring during the bluebell season also capturing a soft atmosphere.

3. Paul Oldham Photography

An image shot in spring during the bluebell season also capturing a soft atmosphere. Photo: PAUL OLDHAM

An image with such an other-worldly quality it could be a scene from the Lord of the Rings Trilogy.

4. Paul Oldham Photography

An image with such an other-worldly quality it could be a scene from the Lord of the Rings Trilogy. Photo: Paul Oldham Photography

