IN PICTURES: Photographer Paul Oldham captures extraordinary natural atmosphere in 12 stunning landscapes across Ripon and the Dales'
Take a look at these incredible landscapes across Ripon and the Dales’ shot by a Ripon photographer who expertly captured natures magical summer mist in the final weeks of summer.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
Ripon Photographer, Paul Oldman, has captured Ripon and the Dales’ with a unique and almost mystical camera lens.
As the ‘Indian summer’ lingers into September an almost magical mist has settled during some special moments into the Yorkshire Dales’ landscapes.
Mr Oldman, has perfectly timed his shots and waited patiently for that precious and rare opportunity when nature looks almost ethereal and supernatural.
The collection includes some of the Dales’ iconic scenes, landscapes, woodlands, and rocks.
