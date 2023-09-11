Take a look at these incredible landscapes across Ripon and the Dales’ shot by a Ripon photographer who expertly captured natures magical summer mist in the final weeks of summer.

Ripon Photographer, Paul Oldman, has captured Ripon and the Dales’ with a unique and almost mystical camera lens.

As the ‘Indian summer’ lingers into September an almost magical mist has settled during some special moments into the Yorkshire Dales’ landscapes.

Mr Oldman, has perfectly timed his shots and waited patiently for that precious and rare opportunity when nature looks almost ethereal and supernatural.

The collection includes some of the Dales’ iconic scenes, landscapes, woodlands, and rocks.

1 . Paul Oldham landscapes A stunning landscape just before sunset. Photo: Paul Oldham Photography Photo Sales

2 . Paul Oldham landscapes Brigham Rocks shot at sunset. Photo: PAUL OLDHAM Photo Sales

3 . Paul Oldham Photography An image shot in spring during the bluebell season also capturing a soft atmosphere. Photo: PAUL OLDHAM Photo Sales