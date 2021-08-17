Brimham Rocks will welcome triathletes this weekend.

Over 600 athletes from across the country will be in Ripon this weekend for the Dalesman Triathlon.

The longest race of the day, the Full Dalesman, starts at 6am on the Sunday morning with a 2.4 mile swim in the racecourse lake, followed by 112 mile cycle route taking in Masham, Dallow Moor and Brimham Rocks, before returning to the racecourse and the 26.4 mile marathon run.

In addition to the main race, there will are also be a Half Dalesman race over half the distance and the Quarter Dalesman.

Organisers Ripon-based triathlon company Trihard Events, say it is expected that the extreme endurance event will become a regular feature.

“The hope is that Ripon’s businesses and residents will get behind the event, make the visitors feel welcome and give them support in what will for many of the athletes, be a unique experience, the memories of which will last a lifetime,” said a spokesman for Trihard.

“There are opportunities for volunteers to get involved and help look after entrants, either marshalling around the course or on the event site at the

racecourse. They will be looked after and kept fed and watered.

“As many local charities have suffered as a result of the past 18 months due to being unable to fundraise, the Dalesman provides an opportunity to use the event

to come along and get involved as volunteers and to do some fundraising at the same time.”

The fundraising team from Yorkshire Air Ambulance will be organising the parking and camping areas with all funds going to support this vital service.