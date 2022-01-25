Crimple invites Harrogate residents to the launch of late night dining for Valentine's Day

Re-opening in November 2021, Crimple has been offering daytime dining in its brand-new Bar & Kitchen alongside the new food hall, gift shop and garden centre but is now ready to trial evening dining, with new Executive Chef Tim Kitchen at the helm.

Celebrate love at Crimple this year and wine, dine and romance your significant other with a romantic meal for two.

Featuring gourmet produce, locally sourced where possible, much of the Valentine’s menu is designed to be shared and includes five courses and a drink on arrival for £39.95 per person.

Crimple has announced two special Valentine's evening events this February with the chance to wine, dine and romance your significant other

A complimentary drinks menu will feature Valentine’s themed cocktails and handpicked wines to accompany the bespoke menu.

The modern Bar & Kitchen has been beautifully designed and will take on a whole new vibe at night with soft lighting, intimate banquet seating and exquisite food all part of the offering alongside some additional surprises for guests.

Graham Watson, owner of Crimple, said: "We are incredibly excited to launch our evening Valentine’s events this February.

"Tim has created a modern and interesting menu which celebrates our love of local produce and we can’t wait to share it with our diners.

"This will be a magical evening guaranteed."

Tim Kitchen, Crimple’s new Executive Chef, added: "This event is all about sharing good food with the one you love.

"The tasting style five course menu is perfect for encouraging romance and I really hope my passion for food shines through.

"It’s an amazing opportunity to wow our customers and create a special evening for them."

Crimple are keen to ensure the event feels intimate and romantic so tickets are extremely limited and can be booked on Crimple’s website.

Alongside the special Valentine’s evening event, Crimple are celebrating Valentine’s day all weekend in-store with a luxury dine-in meal deal for two, personalised cookies, cards and gifts, Crimple hampers, flower bouquets, live music and so much more.