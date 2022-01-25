North Yorkshire Police launch urgent appeal to locate missing Harrogate woman

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 53 year-old Julie Rutherford from Harrogate who has not made contact with anyone since Friday, January 21.

Julie was last seen at her home address on Bower Road in Harrogate on Friday, January 14 and has not been in touch with any contacts since 21 January.

Officers are extremely concerned for her welfare.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and help from the public after a 53 year-old woman has not been seen since Friday, January 14

Julie is around 5ft 3 in height with shoulder length, mousey blonde hair.

It is believed Julie may have contacts in the Knaresborough area.