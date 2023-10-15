Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will take place at Grantley Hall on Monday, October 23, from 4pm until 8pm and will welcome all levels of professional experience.

The event will deliver the Michelin starred venue’s dynamic approach to recruitment, offering job seekers the opportunity to explore exciting career prospects.

Taking place at the renowned Valeria’s Champagne & Cocktail Bar found inside Grantley Hall, the recruitment night promises “an unforgettable experience” for attendees.

Highlights of the evening include a cocktail masterclass, delicious canapés and rejuvenating mini-massages offered by skilled spa therapists.

The event will also provide the opportunity to meet Grantley Hall’s events and banqueting manager, Shanice Childerley, who you can speak to about the exclusive events held at the 1600s stately mansion.

Nuno César De Sá, manager at Grantley Hall, said: "We're excited to open our doors to potential team members and showcase the incredible opportunities available at Grantley Hall.

“Our 'Come Join Our Party' event is not just about recruiting, it's about inviting individuals to be a part of a remarkable journey, where they can flourish personally and professionally."

Grantley Hall promises dedication in fostering career growth and provides high quality training programmes for employees, supervisors and managers.

The benefits of working at Grantley Hall include generous annual leave, service charge incentives, complimentary uniforms, free meals while on duty, a "Refer a Friend" scheme, ongoing rewards and exclusive discounts through the Grantley Gateway programme.

The venue is committed to creating “a vibrant and supportive work environment”, where team members can develop their careers and skills within the hotel and catering sector.

A spokesperson said: “Whether applicants are experienced professionals or just starting within the industry, ‘Come Join Our Party’ promises to be the perfect opportunity to explore a rewarding career at Grantley Hall.”