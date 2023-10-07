Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Performances will take place at the Playhouse from Monday, November 6, until Saturday, November 11, starting at 7.30pm.

This will be the Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society’s third performance since the renovations brought the community theatre into the 20th century earlier this year.

The society is well-respected for its professional and high quality live performances throughout the Dale, with previous tickets selling out at a record rate.

Pateley Playhouse announce their latest performance of "A Murder is Announced' by novelist Agatha Christie.

Agatha Christie is one of the worlds best-selling novelists of all time, while Miss Marple became a British heroine in a BBC series during the 1980s.

Miss Marple will be led by a suspenseful and ingenious story in a staging of “A Murder is Announced”, one of Agatha Christie’s most famous tales.

The play has been adapted for the stage by Leslie Darbon and Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society has now started rehearsals in earnest with its customary skill in bringing stories to life.

This production will also mark the directorial debut on the Playhouse stage for its exciting new American director, Cory Juras.

Cory brings with him a wealth of experience and creative vision to the newly refurbished theatre, often regarded as one of the cultural jewels of Nidderdale.

While discussing the plot of the play, Cory said: “When an announcement is placed in the local paper that a murder is to occur at the home of Miss Letitia Blacklock, the inhabitants of Chipping Cleghorn and a visitor, Miss Marple, are all a flutter and make their excuses to be there at the appointed time.

“At exactly 6.30 the lights go out and shots are heard.

“When the lights come back on, the hostess has been wounded and a stranger has been shot. Did the putative murderer shoot himself or is there more to this than meets the eye?”

Due to unprecedented demand since the re-opening of the Playhouse, an extra performance for this production has been added as a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.