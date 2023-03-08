It will be the first time in three years that a play has been performed at the Pateley Playhouse, one of the cultural jewels of Nidderdale, after a refurbishment estimated to cost in the region of £100,000.

The newly refurbished theatre’s first performance will be presented by Pately Bridge Dramatic Society.

It is the play ‘See How They Run’, a farcical comedy set in an idyllic English village during World War II.

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society in rehearsals ahead of the re-opening

The popularity of farces sky-rocketed after the war when people flooded back to theatres to watch uplifting performances involving English sensibilities and cynical yet playfully ironic humour that is synonymous with British style.

The play centres on a local spinster who is convinced that the actress wife of her beloved vicar is having an affair and attempts to expose her.

Ruth Dodsworth, President of the Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society, said: “With the addition of an escaped German prisoner of war, a handsome actor, a visiting Bishop, a locum priest, a recalcitrant maid, the result is a hilarious confusion and mayhem.

“Mistaken identity, too many vicars (some without trousers), guns and frantic chases all contribute to a rip roaring, rollicking farce in the true English tradition.”

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society gear up for the grand re-opening.

The title is a line taken from the nursery rhyme ‘Three Blind Mice’ and the smash-hit screenplay which made it to the big screen last year.

The tongue-in-cheek comedy delivers familiar character troupes, quintessential British, fast-paced humour and good old-fashioned whodunnits.

Ms Dodsworth said: “Our wonderful actors Carol Bailey, Michael Thorne, Sally Smith and Ben Derrick are amongst the cast in the latest release.

“It will be a grand night of non-stop laughter, so don’t miss this production as this lovely theatre re-opens after its latest extensive refurbishment.”

'See How They Run' in rehearsal at Pately Playhouse

The performances will be held in the Pateley Playhouse from Monday April 17 to Saturday April 22 starting at 7.30pm, with all tickets costing £10.