The Great British Bake Off’s companion show is back.

Channel 4 is airing episodes of Extra Slice on Friday nights.

But who are the guests this week?

It wouldn’t be a season of The Great British Bake Off without an Extra Slice to go along with it. Channel 4’s companion show is back and continues to attract plenty of spectacular guests.

The spin-off airs later in the week following the latest episode of the iconic baking show. It gives viewers the chance to debrief after the events of bread week.

But who can you expect to be on the show this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Great British Bake Off Extra Slice on?

The bakers from Series 16 of GBBO | Channel 4

The spin-off show does not follow the GBBO directly and instead is broadcast a few days later. It airs on Friday evenings, compared to the Tuesday night spot of the main show.

Extra Slice will be on Channel 4 this evening (September 19). It is due to start at 8pm and will run for approximately an hour, being followed by Gogglebox.

Who are the guests on Extra Slice this week?

The show welcomes a new batch of guests each week and there will have been more than a baker’s dozen before the end of the season. The line-up for today (September 19) includes:

Natalie Cassidy

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Pui Man (eliminated baker)

They will catch up on all of the action from bread week and reflect on Pui Man’s exit.

Who are the hosts of Extra Slice?

The dream duo of Jo Brand and Tom Allen are on hosting duties for the Bake Off’s companion show again. They will be joined by a rotating cast of guests over the coming weeks.

Jo Brand has hosted the spin-off since it started back in 2014, for all but one season. Tom Allen started out as a regular guest and has become part of the furniture.

He was recently a co-host of ITV’s Cooking with the Stars. So it has been quite the foodie year for him.

