It is bread week on the Great British Bake Off.

The bakers will be hoping to rise to the challenge.

But what time does the show start on TV?

Grab your oven mitts because it is almost time to head back into the Great British Bake Off tent. Channel 4 will be welcoming the bakers - and the viewers - back into the famous tent for another week.

Our latest batch of amateurs will face the dreaded bread week and expert Paul Hollywood has some serious challenges up his sleeves. Recap what happened on the show last week.

See what tasks will face the bakers in the tent this week. Plus learn why Alison Hammond thinks Paul ‘messed up’ in week one.

But how can you tune in this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What channel is The Great British Bake Off on?

Having started out life on the BBC, GBBO famously left the broadcaster nearly a decade ago. It now calls Channel 4 home and it is where you can watch the latest season.

Bake Off is in its 16th series, if you can believe it. The show debuted all the way back in August 2010.

Viewers can rewatch the show from season eight onwards on Channel 4’s self-titled on demand platform. It is a tad harder to find the earlier episodes from the BBC days, although they can be purchased on Prime Video.

What time is The Great British Bake Off on tonight?

For its 16th series, the beloved baking competition will once again call Tuesday nights on Channel 4 home. Fans can expect new episodes every single week through to early November.

The show will start at 8pm on Tuesday evenings, including today (September 16). Episodes will run for approximately 90 minutes with adverts.

Which week are the judges looking forward to most?

There will be a new theme for this year, it has been revealed. The bakers will face a set of ‘back to school’ themed challenges.

Prue Leith explained: “Paul got terribly excited, because his favourite thing in the whole world is cake and custard, and we had lots of cake and custard. In fact, for one of the challenges, I think we actually required custard.

“It’s funny, because I was at school in South Africa, and you would have thought that would have been very different, but because the whole education system had come from Britain, our school was just like any private school in England. So we had treacle tart and brownies and school cake – not very well-made, but we had the same things.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.