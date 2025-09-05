Spotify Wrapped will be out before the end of 2025 - but when does the tracking start? 👀

Spotify Wrapped will be back later in the year.

The annual wrap-up collects users' listening habits into a stylish package.

But when does the tracking start and end?

The leaves are starting to change colour and that means it is almost time for Spotify Wrapped. Oh and autumn is nearly here in the northern hemisphere as well.

One of the most exciting times of the year for music lovers, albeit there has been some criticism in recent years, Spotify’s yearly wrap-up is just around the corner. It will be fascinating to see who tops the charts this year and if it will be Taylor Swift once more.

But when does the tracking run from - and can you still influence your results now? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Spotify Wrapped’s tracking period start

Spotify Wrapped 2024. Photo: Spotify | Spotify

The counting period for 2025 started all the way back on January 1. Once the calendar flipped over from 2024 to this year, the tracking started.

It means Spotify has been keeping an eye on your listening habits for eight full months already. So, there is likely to be a few surprises awaiting you when Wrapped is rolled out this year.

Which songs did you binge in the winter months will appear in your most played? The answers await us all before the end of the year.

Does Spotify Wrapped tracking period end in October?

It had long been a sort of urban myth of sorts - for lack of a better word - that Spotify Wrapped tracking ended after Halloween. I know I thought that myself for many years.

But the streaming giant has emphatically shot that down multiple times in the last couple of years. The counting continues into November, but how far exactly remains murky.

