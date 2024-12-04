Spotify fans are not happy with this change for 2024 😳

Spotify Wrapped is finally out - but with one glaring omission.

Users have taken to social media to slam the ‘missing’ top genres.

Some decry that the round-up is ‘worse’ this year.

After weeks of waiting, Spotify Wrapped has finally arrived - but many users are not happy over the omission of a fan favourite feature.

Users took to social media to point out that ‘top genres’ appear to be ‘missing’ for 2024. In previous years, Spotify has provided a list of the types of music you have listened to the most - last year mine was Latin Urban for example.

Instead it has seemingly swapped out ‘top genres’ for a phase feature, which tracks your music evolution throughout the year. The phases have rather eye-catching names like Pink Pilates Princess Strut Pop or Steampunk Folky Baroque Pop.

Explaining the new feature, Spotify said: “Several special factors went into creating Your Music Evolution, including the amount of time you spent listening to an artist or genre, peak listening months, and distinctiveness, which means spotlighting a genre that stood out from your usual listening patterns.”

Spotify Wrapped 'music evolution' feature. Photo: Spotify | Spotify

However not all users are happy about the removal of top genres. Here’s how they have reacted online:

Following the arrival of Spotify Wrapped 2024, people quickly took to social media to lament the lack of the ‘top genres’ in the round-up. It left them all saying the same thing.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Spotify Wrapped gets worse every year -- they can't even be bothered to give us top genres anymore. But yeah okay Tropical Diner Wanderlust Muchacho Compañero Jazz Fusion was my Vibe Tribe this summer I guess - whatever that means.”

Another echoed: “Spotify Wrapped giving us no top genre, no geographical location, no personality assessment, no top podcasts, girl what are we doing, you made us wait for 70% of what we got last year and the graphics weren't even cute…”

A person added: “Spotify Wrapped flopped this year so bad like where are the music cities, the playlists, the top genres or the listening auras… all that wait for WHAT.”

What do you think of Spotify Wrapped this year - has it left you disappointed? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].