Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was delayed in August but it is finally set to air 📺

Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will finally be broadcast tonight.

The BBC delayed the documentary at the last minute in August.

But it is finally set to see the light of day.

An ‘inspirational’ documentary about the late rock-god Ozzy Osbourne is set to be broadcast on TV tonight. The film was pulled at the last second by the BBC in August, but is back on the schedule.

The legendary musician died in July, shortly after the final ever Black Sabbath concert. He was 76 at the time of his death.

Originally due to air in August, the documentary is finally set to land on BBC One. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home on TV?

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home | Ruaridh Connellan/Expectation/BBC

The delayed documentary is finally set to be broadcast today (October 2). It is set to begin on BBC One at 9pm this evening.

It is due to run for approximately an hour, finishing at around 10pm. The documentary will be followed by the 10 0’clock news.

What to expect from the documentary?

The ‘inspirational’ special follows Ozzy and Sharon over what proved to be the final three years of his life. It charts their return to the UK after spending 25 years in Hollywood.

It is said to capture “the moving and inspirational account” of the last chapter of Ozzy’s life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly. Filmed over three years, it depicts the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health.

It is described as being “full of love, laughter and tears” and features the “kind of unforgettable family moments that we’ve come to expect from the Osbournes”. The film is a “remarkably candid and uplifting tribute” to one of the world’s true icons, and documents the first family of rock as they are forced to accept that, as Kelly says in the film, “Iron man wasn’t really made of iron”.

Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, said: “We are honoured to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the UK.

“It features family moments, humour, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, Executive Producers at Expectation, adds: “It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy, as well as Sharon, Jack and Kelly. Ozzy wanted to make it back to the UK and appear on stage one last time - our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream.

“Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life. But one thing shone through even more brightly to us, and that was Ozzy’s intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all.”

