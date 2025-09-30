Channel 4’s Taylor Swift documentary will be broadcast tonight (September 30)! 🎤📺

Channel 4 has a new Taylor Swift documentary.

It is set to be broadcast in a matter of hours.

But what time will it be on TV?

A Taylor Swift documentary is set to be broadcast on TV tonight (September 30). Fans will be able to tune in to it on Channel 4.

It is set to showcase the life and legacy of the global megastar and comes shortly before the release of her 12th album: The Life of a Showgirl. Diving deep into her 20 year career both episodes will air this evening.

But what can you expect from the documentary? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Taylor on Channel 4 today?

The two-part special is set to air on terrestrial TV this evening (September 30). It is due to follow the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off - which has arrived at chocolate week.

Taylor will be broadcast back-to-back on Channel 4 tonight. The first episode will start at 9.15pm with the second following at 10.20pm.

Both episodes are due to last for around an hour each, including adverts. The double-bill is scheduled to finish at approximately 11.20pm.

How to watch Taylor?

The documentary is set to be broadcast by Channel 4 and it will be available to watch live on TV this evening (September 30). It will run for around two hours in total, for both of the parts.

Taylor will also be available to watch on demand via the broadcaster’s own catch-up platform/ app.

What to expect from Channel 4’s Taylor?

The two-part documentary will dig deep across the musician’s 20-year career, the broadcaster has said. Taylor will feature interviews with high-profile commentators, industry insiders and fans.

Guy King, the direction, said: “Taylor Swift is an unprecedentedly powerful 21st Century voice for women and young people. Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave.

“With her fame came controversy, which she so skillfully wrestled to the floor. We’re excited to tell her story."

Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual at Channel 4 and Commissioning Editor, added: “We’re thrilled that Sandpaper and director Guy King will be bringing their calibre of storytelling to chart the impact of Taylor Swift on today’s culture.

“Her journey has been nothing short of epic, and we’re keen for this series to reflect all the joy and artistry, the heartbreaks and high stakes, of her stunning career, while also showing viewers sides of Taylor Swift that they might not know or expect.”

