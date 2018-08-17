Muppets Twitter spat boosts North Yorkshire tourist spot

A Twitter spat over a famous character in The Muppets has raised the profile of North Yorkshire visitor spot Newby Hall's amazing bear collection.

The saga behind 'Fozziegate’ actually began 2016 when broadcaster, journalist and former MP Gyles Brandreth decided to give away his entire bear collection to the 17th Newby Hall, one of England's finest homes.

Collected over decades by Brandreth, it included original star of the Paddington 1970s TV series, Harry Corbett’s Sooty from the 1950s and the Muppet Show’s Fozzie Bear given to Brandreth by Jim Henson.

Now housed in Newby Hall's Bear House, which is free to visit with a Gardens ticket, it has proved very popular with visitors.

But earlier this month, an associate of the late inventor of The Muppets, tweeted as @TheFrankOzJam claimed the bear at Newby Hall was probably an imposter and the public should be told.

Furthermore, he added, the public should boycott going there until it was proved - or word to that effect, He said what he said was the 'real' Fozzy was safely in some puppet museum in the USA!

But former MP for Chester Brandreth shot back to defend his Fozzy Bear's honour.

Eventually, the American conceded and Gyles and Newby Hall won.

Gyles tweeted that a truce had broken out.

He tweeted: "The "Fozzie Wars" are over. The great @TheFrankOzJam (one of my heroes, of course) acknowledges that Jim Henson did indeed send me Fozzie in 1988. No apologies needed. What's intriguing is the label inside Fozzie mentioning the year 1965. (Photo of label now posted on Twitter."

Newby Hall also boasts 25 acres of award-winning gardens full of rare and beautiful plants.

