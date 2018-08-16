Top actor pulls out of Harrogate Film Fest visit

Legendary British actor Richard E Grant has had to cancel his planned appearance at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on September 2, due to another commitment.

Grant, star of movies including Withnail and I, Logan, Gosford Park and cult classic Hudson Hawk with Bruce Willis, is now due to attend a film premiere in Canada for his latest film, Can You Ever Forgive Me?.



Aftet a previous planned date also fell through with a clash of dates, Harrogate Film Festival director Adam Chandler said he explored some new alternative dates with the leading actor's team but had been unable to find something which suited both calendars in the short-term.



Adam said: "All ticket holders will receive a full refund. We wish him every success for the launch of this new film.



"We fully intend on attracting further big names to Harrogate and will announce exciting news around this soon.



Next year's Harrogate Film Festival, which is based at Everyman cinema and a wide variety of different Harrogate venues, is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet.



Running from February 29 to March 3, the growth, feedback, attendance and support of sponsors in the first two years means the independently-run event is expanding to four days in 2019.



More news you may be interested in...

Harrogate village to host Beatles legend