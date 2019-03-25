Harrogate's finest bands at Friday Night Mix

Has the Harrogate area got a healthy live rock music scene or not? It's certainly got enough music talent.

A debate blew up on Facebook after a Harrogate Advertiser piece about the brilliant new album by Harrogate rock band Arc of Manapples.

Phoenix from the ashes of Birdman Rallies - New Harrogate band Gosh Hawk who are playing live this week.

Despite the amount of talented local bands and musicians, some people in the scene argue that, with the exception of the Blues Bar, there are no proper music venues for rock, indie, alt and beyond.

But there are a few places which serve live music on a weekly or monthly basis – Monteys Rock Cafe, The Den, Retro bar and St Roberts’ Club.

And there are also promoters who have been putting on high quality gigs promoting mainly local talent for the last ten years and longer, from DJ Trev of Bottom of the Bottle fame to Graham Chalmers' Charm events, North Yorkshire Hardcore to Rufus Beckett of the indie band The Four 45s and acclaimed semi-acoustic duo The Paper Waits.

Beckett is shortly to serve up one of his excellent Friday Night Mix events at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Taking place on Friday, March 29 at 7.30pm, the latest FNM will showcase three of Harrogate’s best bands.

Rufus Beckett said: “It will be exciting to see Dan Webster’s first band since popular alt-pop band Birdman Rallies rising like a Phoenix (or Hawk!) from the flames (or ashes!).

“Oscilantern have probably never received the recognition that they deserve.

“Completing the line-up are the rock n roll band The Four45s, which include me and have somehow survived multiple line up changes!”

The full line-up of Gosh Hawk, who appeared at the Charm 20th anniversary gig last December, is: Daniel Webster (vocals/guitar), Ben Harvey (bass) and Adam Westerman (drums).

The Four45s were formed back in 2011 and have somehow survived multiple line up changes to still be doing what they set out to do - making rock and roll music that connects with people.

Rusus Beckett also praised Oscilantern, who, he said has "probably never received the recognition that they deserve."

Rufus said: "Main man Adam Westerman somehow manages to effortlessly fuse influences ranging from folk to metal.

Watching them before Christmas at Regency live was like being taken on a metaphorical musical journey through an ever changing landscape.

Shifting tempos and time signatures battled with meandering melodies meaning the audience was kept on its toes.

