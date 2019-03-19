Harrogate DJ's tribute to The Prodigy after singer's death

Knaresborough dance DJ Rory Hoy is paying tribute to the late Keith Flint of The Prodigy with a new release which returns to his “Big Beat heavy sound.”

Fresh from meeting Paul McCartney, whom he gave a copy of Little Big Beat Book to, Hoy’s history of the 90s Big Beat phenomenon, his new EP will come out on highly-regareed Danish label, Big Fat Mama Beats.

Called Headroom and also available now as Juno Download exclusive, Hoy said he had been very sorry to hear about Flint’s death.

He said: “I was very sad to hear about the passing of Keith Flint. As you know, I got to interview him and Liam Howlett for the Little Big Beat Book last year, and was so pleased when they agreed to the interview.

“For my new release I’ve gone back to my Big Beat Heavy sound, rather like the early Prodigy tracks.”

As for his meeting with ex-Beatle Paul McCartney before a show in Glasgow Rory said: “It was one of the greatest moments, maybe the greatest, of my 31 years of being on this earth! I’ve been a fan of his all my life.

“He was the nicest possible guy you could expect to meet. We immediately shared big hugs.

“I I gave him a copy of the Little Big Beat Book, which he leafed through and said he couldn’t believe I managed to write such a comprehensive book.

“After having some photographs together, he came over and said “Come on, let’s hug it out again!”

Rory Hoy will be standing for Mike Atkinson on Friday, March 29 at Six Poor Folk in Knaresborough.