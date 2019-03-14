Classic 7in soul night in Harrogate on vinyl

The latest highly popular Vinyl Sessions event in Harrogate next week will present the Icons of Northern Soul.

Held monthly in the popular Starling Bar Café Kitchen on Oxford Street, the night is to showcase 14 classic Northern Soul records played on their original US vinyl releases.

To be held on Wednesday, March 20 at 7.30pm, this fundraiser for The Friends of Harrogate Hospital will also welcome a special guest – DJ and soul record collector Ian Smith of Soulful nights fame at St Robert’s Club in Harrogate.

This renowned soul expert will talk about each track in turn, explaining the background to each classic and the great artists who recorded them.

Northern soul first emerged in the north of England in the late 1960s from the British mod scene.

Based on a style of black American soul music of the era focused on a heavy beat and fast tempo, the British DJs and venues promoting the scene in the 1970s became legendary themselves, in particular, the Twisted Wheel in Manchester and Wigan Casino.

The movement’s enduring popularity has led to a wave of movies and documentaries in the last decade.

A relaxed and informal event with great beer on tap, as always at Vinyl Sessions, the Vinyl Sessions host will be hi fi aficiando Colin Payne who always brings along an amazing piece of vintage kit.

On this occasion the equipment will include a Sony STR7065 receiver and PS4750 turntable with Stanton Broadcast Cartridge and KEF Reference 104 speakers

Previous successful Vinyl Sessions events have focused on classic albums such as Led Zeppelin IV, Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds, The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper, Oasis’s What’s The Story (Morning Glory), Meatloaf’s Bat Out Of Hell , Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds and Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms.

Tickets for Vinyl Sessions are free but advance booking is recommended via the event’s website vinylsessions.org

A suggested donation of £5 to the charity the Friends of Harrogate Hospital on admission.