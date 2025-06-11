Yorkshire composer and organist goes interstellar​ for Harrogate gig

Anthony Gray

One of the many highlights of the ‘Gigs at Gaia’ at this year’s Music Festival is the Yorkshire-based organist, accompanist, conductor and composer Anthony Gray, who will take audiences on a sonic journey through space and time.

The centrepiece of his concert on Monday, July 7, at St Wilfrid’s Church (where he is director of music), will be a suite from Hans Zimmer’s epic intergalactic score from Interstellar, Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed film.

The evening will also feature Bob Chilcott’s awakening Sun dance and the transcendent works Pari Intervallo by Arvo Pärt and Le Banquet Céleste by Olivier Messiaen, both of which celebrate the organ’s unique emotional pull.

As well as being conductor and artistic director of Halifax Choral Society, Gray is also deputy director of Harrogate Choral Society and deputy organist at Leeds Cathedral.

He believes nothing quite matches the experience of watching a live performance. “Some of my favourite pieces of music could be played in seven or eight different ways, each of which are entirely exciting, interesting and engaging, but, I believe, can only really be appreciated for their interpretation in a particular space, a particular time and a particular context.”

Which is why he’s looking forward to playing in front of a ‘home’ audience. “I hope they appreciate the versatility of the organ to play music of all genres. The programme is a mixture of classical organ works, both serious and slightly lighter, as well as a selection of cues from Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar, hopefully showing just how effective the instrument can be in a variety of contexts.”