Top British presenter's amazing live tour will include Harrogate date

Top architect and TV presenter George Clarke is preparing to share stories from a Life In Amazing Architecture in his first live tour - including Harrogate.

The popular presenter's first-ever live shows will include stunning audio-visual features, as George shares tales from his childhood, how he was inspired to pursue architecture, and how he stumbled into TV – as well as talking audiences through some of the architectural highlights of their local area.

The spectacular show will arrive at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Tuesday, October 18.

Announcing the tour, George said: “I’m just a storyteller, about people and about buildings. So to be going on tour, to be able to tell my story is amazing.

"I’m looking forward to doing 20 nights around the country, to meeting lots of people, having a bit of fun and enjoying that month on the road.

“I already felt like the luckiest boy in the world to do architecture, but to travel the country talking about architecture and my life – it’s off the scale amazing.”

Alongside his flagship TV series, George has tackled the housing crisis with The Empty Homes Show, The Great British Property Scandal and George Clarke’s Council House Scandal.

Away from TV, George is an ambassador for housing-related charities including Shelter and The Prince’s Foundation for Building Community.

He is a trustee for the Foundation Of Light and a patron for the Civic Trust Awards and Knights Youth Centre.

He is also the founder of the ground-breaking home education charity MOBIE (Ministry of Building Innovation and Education.

George Clarke had only recently established his own architecture firm while also lecturing on the subject, when he ‘stumbled’ into TV almost 20 years ago.

He signed with a literary agent simply to get some of his academic research published – and within a week, he was offered a screen test for Channel 5’s Build A New Life, the show which launched his TV career.

Within a few years, George joined the growing roster of homes and property shows at Channel 4 – and 2022 marks his 15th year with the broadcaster.

