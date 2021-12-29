Tonight Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here in spotlight in Harrogate's Vinyl Sessions

Harrogate's successful Vinyl Sessions events is bringing it back for a festive special tonight, Wednesday featuring a classic Pink Floyd album.

Colin Paine, who first launched the Vinyl Sessions at Starling bar in Harrogate in early 2018, said: “The event has always been about raising vital funds for Harrogate Hospital but, in these challenging and worrying times we all face, we also try to create a few smiles.”

Having raised more than £13,000 for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity so far, the aim of the music event being streamed live for free next Wednesday, December 29 is to push towards the final £2,700 the charity needs to complete the fantastic consulting rooms in the Sir Robert Ogden unit at Harrogate District Hospital.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous Vinyl Sessions events have featured bestselling albums from the 1960s to late 1990s including Led Zeppelin IV, ELO’s Out of The Blue, Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms, The Beatles Sgt Pepper, The Stone Roses' eponymous debut The Who’s Who’s Next, Oasis’s What’s The Story, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, Ian Dury's New Boots and Panties and Blondie’s Parallel Lines.

In January 20, Vinyl Sessions moved for one night only to All Saints Church in Kirkby Overblow and attracted a packed audience of hundreds of people for a special event on Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells.

A Vinyl Sessions evening in 2018 devoted to David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album even saw a personal appearance by legendary producer Ken Scott who was interviewed on stage by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

Even when lockdown forced it to move from physical to digital, Starling bar and cafe in to Zoom, it has still managed to raise more money as it has continued to shine a light on some of the world's greatest music acts.

On Wednesday, December 29 will see Colin Paine open Vinyl Sessions proceedings at 7.30pm with a vintage disco of classic pop and rock from the 1960s, 1970s and the 1980s.

At 9pm 'Professor of Pop' Graham Chalmers will discuss Pink Floyd’s is the ninth studio album, the 20 million-selling Wish You Were Here - with a full playback by Colin Paine via an amazing JVC turntable with legendary Shure V15III cartridge via a 1976 Nikko Receiver front end.

It will be accompanied, as usual, by a special video made by Jim Dobbs.

Expect to hear the entire album released in 1975 on Harvest records, including the epic and elegiac Shine on you Crazy Diamond, the way nature - and the band themselves - intended. Plus, possibly, some other Floyd classics...

Finally. the evening will carry on with DJ Dave King playing more hits in a 'golden hour' style set for Vinyl Sessions.