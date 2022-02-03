Tonight: Harrogate acoustic duo The Paper Waits launch new single with gig at Roosters

The Paper Waits will present their first new single for more than a year at Roosters Taproom in Harrogate.

The Paper Waits, an evocative alt-folk duo consisting of Ellie Hunzinger (vocals) and Rufus Beckett (guitar and vocals) will present their first new single for more than a year as part of an intimate gig at Rooster’s Taproom on Hornbeam Park in Harrogate to launch their new single.

Taking place tonight, Thursday, February 3 at 8pm, the new song On and On is the first fruits of a long period of reflection for the talented duo during the pandemic.

The new track in an introduction to their new refined sound and the first from a body of work produced by Harrogate's Jason Odle.

It will be the first of several releases over the coming year.

Ellie and Rufus said: ““Despite the melancholy felt during isolation, it has given us the opportunity to focus on writing and polishing new material that we’re excited to share.

"Over the last year we’ve been publicly quite quiet but this period of isolation - and discomfort - has afforded us the chance to focus, more than ever, on exploring what it means to be a human in an era of monumental individual and collective change.

“We dived deep into our lyrics and our sound and, in doing so, have created a body of work that we’re proud of.”

The Paper Waits were formed in 2014 and draw on influences that span Portishead and Iron & Wine.

Previous live appearances have included: Live at Leeds and several BB CIntroducing showcases.