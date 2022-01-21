Frazer Theatre is back: Exciting new season of shows starts in Knaresborough

On Saturday, February 5, audiences at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough will be able to enjoy the biggest hits of Fleetwood Mac when top tribute act Go Your Own Way perform.

Life at this community-owned theatre came to a crashing halt in early 2020 as the pandemic hit and only a handful of shows have taken place there since lockdown ended, in theory, last July.

But the signs are now looking good that the era of enforced closure and cancelled shows is at an end.

Coming to Knaresborough - Go Your Own Way are one of Britain's greatest Fleetwood Mac acts.

Shows coming up in the next few weeks at Frazer Theatre include:

Sunday, February 13: A Night of Hendrix, Clapton and Cream by Voodoo Room;

Saturday, February 26: Strong Enough - The Ultimate Tribute Concert to Cher;

Sunday, March 20: Comedian Alfie Moore presenting Fair Cop: Last Stand;

March: The return of Knaresborough Players with Alan Ayckbourn’s Confusions. Exact date tbc;

Saturday, April 9: From Gold to Rio: Greatest Hits of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran.

After a £50,000 refurbishment during its forced Covid closure, Frazer Theatre regulars will also be able to enjoy an enhanced experience at the venue which has been run by Knaresborough Players for more than 50 years.

Brand new work carried out during lockdown restrictions includes constructing a new stage, repainting and carpeting the entire auditorium and foyer, all new furniture for the foyer, replacing the cushions in all 127 seats and resurfacing the road outside.

Knaresborough Players Vice-Chairman John Pearce said “Our resolve to care for our theatre during the long, dark closure and to ensure that our world-class entertainment came back to the people of Knaresborough never wavered.

“We are absolutely thrilled by the results of our huge programme of works and are so grateful to every member of the team who worked so very hard in the face of lockdowns and ever-changing restrictions.

“We have constructed a beautiful new stage, repainting and carpeting the entire auditorium and foyer and resurfacing the road outside, to dozens of smaller touches, such as all-new furniture for the foyer and replacing the cushions in all the seats.”

The role of Knaresborough Players in Frazer Theatre has been key since 1963 when they turned what was a dilapidated building off the High Street into a fully-equipped working theatre before buying the building outright in 1981.

Audiences are asked to take note that Frazer Theatre still has Covid-19 safety measures and entry requirements in place.