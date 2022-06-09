Things to do this weekend: BedFest music line-up in Knaresborough at Henshaws

Live acts from Harrogate and Knaresborough such as Nirvana Band, Hell Fire Jack, Drop Leg Steppers, rapper Lence, Hot Sauce, Stockyard Crossing and Biz Denton - plus DJs including Rory Hoy - will be playing on Saturday on three stages at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre on Saturday during the much-loved annual Bed Race.

Running from noon to 11pm, it will be the first time since 2019 that BedFest has taken place as a fundraiser to support the work of charity Henshaws.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brutal blues rock duo Hell Fire Jack are on the bill at BedFest in Knaresborough this Saturday.

With lockdown restrictions now ended, tickets for BedFest 2022 have reportedly been selling fast for the day of live music which will also feature a barbecue, pizza oven, Mexican food and hog roast, with refreshments provided by local bars and breweries such as Major Tom’s Social, Harrogate Brewing Co and Turning Point.

BedFest music line-up:

Main Stage:

2-2.30pm: Pepperhead

3.45-4.30pm: Rory Hoy

5-5.30pm: Oscilantern

6-6.30pm: Biz Denton

7-7.30pm: Drop Leg Steppers

8-8.30pm: Nirvana Band

9-9.30pm: Hell Fire Jack

10pm-Close: Hot Sauce

Henshaws Stage (Front Quad):

2-3pm: Nine Bar

4.30-5pm: Stockyard Crossing

5.30-6pm: Lobo

6.30-7pm: Lence

7.30-8pm: Ben Greenwell

Henshaws Bar (Café):

4-4.30pm: Dave Colston

5-5.30pm: Chill Smyth

6-6.30pm: S.M.I.F.F.F.

7-7.30pm: Chris Fidler (Shindig DJs)

7.45-8.30pm: Graham Chalmers (Charm/Harrogate Advertiser)

8.30-9pm: Leo Hicks

9-9.30pm: Mike Jones

Organised by Knaresborough Lions, Knaresborough Bed Race was first established in 1966 and involves up to 90 teams in a what is a spectacular, but gruelling, 2.4-mile contest.

After gathering at Knaresborough Castle at 11am on Saturday to be judged for the Best Dressed Team award, the Bed Race teams will then take part in a parade through town at 1pm before the start of the race at 3pm from Conyngham Hall.

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough is located at Bond End on the route of the race where visitors can watch the bed parade before later seeing the teams speed past before crossing the river.

Henshaws, whose specialist college can be found at Bogs Lane in Starbeck, aims to empower children and young people living with a disability to progress and live life the way they want.

n Advance tickets for BedFest are available for £5 until tomorrow, Friday.

Under-17s are admitted free of charge to BedFest but will require a ticket for entry, while complimentary carer tickets are also available.

Subject to availability, tickets may be available on the day of the Bed race priced at £7.50.