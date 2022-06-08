Harrogate to star in new film narrated by Game of Thrones star Sean Bean

Created by a team of award-winning filmmakers who have worked on some of the biggest Hollywood movies - with narration by Sean Bean, one of the county's greatest ever actors - the new film called Project Yorkshire see North Yorkshire take centre stage.

Filming locations include Fountains Abbey, Ripon Cathedral, Castle Howard, York Minster and Harrogate itself.

BAFTA winning actor Sean Bean has joined forces with two award-winning filmmakers to narrate a new short film promoting Yorkshire.

Produced by award-winning filmmakers Sid Sadowskyj and Scott Elliott who recently won Best British Film in 2019 for their feature film Scott and Sid which is available on Amazon and iTunes, the talented duo said they were honoured to have worked with the Sheffield-born BAFTA award-winning star.

"Sean was our first choice for narrator. It’s been a huge honour to work with him on this project as it’s clear it means just as much to him to champion his home county as it does to us," said Sid Sadowskyj.

"Whilst sat in the recording studio, Sean said the first line of the script and Scott and I just looked at each other and fist bumped.

"We knew this was going to be something special."

The idea for the Project Yorkshire came to filmmakers Sid Sadowskyj and Scott Elliott during the first Covid lockdown, when the duo recognised that they could help promote their home county and attract visitors, students and investment back into Yorkshire after the restrictions had lifted.

The timing could not have been better in at least one way - the demise of the county's tourism body Welcome to Yorkshire left a gap to be filled in the county's drive to attract visitors once lockdown rules were lifted.

Sid Sadowskyj said: “We have always been extremely proud to be from Yorkshire and we often ‘fly the flag’ for the county when we’re on set at other locations across the globe.

"Together Scott and I came up with the idea of creating a short film that could act as a ‘calling card’ for local councils, businesses and anyone else in the region to use to promote all that is great about Yorkshire and why we believe it is the best place for people to visit, live and invest."

Project Yorkshire is designed to be a post-pandemic campaign to highlightssome of Yorkshire's key attractions and the reasons behind why many people are drawn to the region while also promoting the region’s economic strengths.

Investing their own money into Project Yorkshire, Sid and Scott also received backing from local councils including Scarborough, Leeds, Kirklees, Bradford, Hull and East Riding, Calderdale and Harrogate.

There was also support from the North Yorkshire Growth Hub, Destination Harrogate and Marketing Humber.

In addition, numerous local businesses in the region including Masons Gin, Kirklees College, Hunters and Siddall and Hilton, also invested in the new movie.

Sid Sadowskyj said: “We want our film to send out a clear message to people both nationally and internationally that God’s Own County is back open for business and we have lots to shout about."

Currently in the final stages of post-production, Project Yorkshire will be launched to the public later this summer with a fanfare across social media channels and on TV and radio.

The short film will also be available to download online.