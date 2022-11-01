The essential guide to shows and events coming up in Harrogate in November
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss from now to November.
Until December 23:
108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.
Until January 8, 2023:
The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Most Popular
Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm
Friday, November 4, 7.30pm:
An Evening With Monty Don at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Friday, November 4, 7.30pm:
Fundraiser with the fabulous Fisher Singers at All Saints Church, Ripley.
Saturday, November 5, 7.30pm:
Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra 2022 at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Sunday, November 6, 2.00pm:
Music from Wounded Bear and Rufus Beckett at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Sunday, November 6, 4.00pm:
10th Anniversary Concert by Nidderdale Community Orchestra, performing Mozart, Rossini, Schubert, Haydn, Morricone a new work ‘The Nidderdale Suite’ at Bishopgate and Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.
Monday, November 7, 1.00pm:
Lunchtime Recital with Elisabeth Llewellyn (soprano) and Simon Lepper (piano) at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.
Friday, November 11, 7.30pm:
Talented singer-songwriter Katie Spencer at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute.
Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/t-krrzojy or from Kirkby Stores.
Friday, November 11, 7.30pm:
Show of Hands 2022 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 12, 7.00pm:
Vocalis in A Concert for Remembrance Weekend, including Vaughan Williams’s Mass in G Minor, at St Robert’s Catholic Church, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 12-Sunday, November 13, 10.00am-5.00pm:
Thought Bubble Comic Con 2022 at Harrogate Convention Centre
Saturday, November 12, 3.00pm & 7.00pm:
Preppers: The Show (documentary with dance and theatre) at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm:
Winter Concert with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra performing Shostakovich, Tomasi and Schubert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm: Ripon Live Music presents Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Trio at Ripon Arts Hub.
Sunday, November 13, 7.00pm:
A Trio of Magnificats – Harrogate Choral Society at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.
Monday, November 14, 7.30pm:
Ripon Concerts presents Soprano Pasquale Orchard at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk or from The Little Ripon Bookshop on Westgate.
Wednesday, November 16, 7.00pm:
Ripon International Festival presents Historian Alison Weir – Queens of the Age of Chivalry at Ripon Library.Tickets from Festival Box Office on 01765 605508 and from The Little Ripon Bookshop or call 01765 606689.
Friday, November 18, 8.00pm:
The Australian Pink Floyd at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Friday, November 18, 8.00pm:
Moon Dust Theatre presents...a magical, ilarious and visually striking new show The Winged Finger of Knaresborough at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Knaresborough.
Sunday, November 20, 1.00pm-6.15pm:
Nidderdale Messiah under musical director Andrew Padmore at Holy Trinity Church Knaresborough.
More information at www.nidderdalemessiah.org.uk
Wednesday, November 23-Sunday, January 15:
Magical family panto Aladdin at Harrogate Theatre.
Matinees and evening performances.
Wednesday, November 23-Saturday, November 26:
Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, November 25, 8.00pm:
Bellowhead Broadside 10th Anniversary Tour at Harrogate Convention Centre.