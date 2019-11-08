Talented Harrogate sisters launch exciting new exhibition

One of the rooms at the new ZEITGEIST exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery in Harrogate.

ZEITGEIST is the first exhibition to have been curated by sisters Scarlett and India Stewart, following the footsteps of parents Andrew and Gillian, who have organized exhibitions for the past 20 years at 108 Fine Art Gallery.

The innovative show will be launched tonight, Friday at the gallery on Cold Bath Road with a preview night from 6pm to 8pm with some of the new international artists themselves in attendance.

Introducing a glimpse of some of the most exciting and current contemporary talents, Scarlett and India, visual arts graduates, are thrilled to be working with International artists from across the UK, America and China, one of whom has been inspired by TV hit Game of Thrones.

Highlights from the show include Salavat Fidai from Ufa, Russia whose miniature sculptures are carved from graphite pencil leads.

Salavat has quickly attracted an International following with his recent collection based on the US television series, Game of Thrones.

To produce the exhibition, the Stewart sisters have travelled around the UK for the past year, visiting graduate shows to find the most exciting new talent.

In 1997, 108 Fine Art held its first Harrogate exhibition, A New Generation, an exhibition of paintings, sculpture and furniture by fine art graduates.