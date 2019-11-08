New shop to open in Harrogate

A new shop is to take over the empty unit previously occupied by Next clothes store in Harrogate town centre.

By Graham Chalmers
Friday, 8th November 2019, 2:39 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 2:51 pm
The frontage of the new shop set to open in Harrogate town centre.

Since the national chain's expansion into a large prime spot in Victoria Shopping Centre last December, its old site on a prestigous shopping street in Harrogate has stood vacant all that time.

But the workmen are hard at work as we speak at 10-14 James Street to get the new shop ready.

Called The Harrogate Discount Store, the sign on the window says it will open tomorrow morning, Saturday at 9am.

Shock as popular Harrogate nightclub is to close

Top Harrogate company reveals new Pinewoods expansion plans