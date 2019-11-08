New shop to open in Harrogate
A new shop is to take over the empty unit previously occupied by Next clothes store in Harrogate town centre.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 2:39 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 2:51 pm
Since the national chain's expansion into a large prime spot in Victoria Shopping Centre last December, its old site on a prestigous shopping street in Harrogate has stood vacant all that time.
But the workmen are hard at work as we speak at 10-14 James Street to get the new shop ready.
Called The Harrogate Discount Store, the sign on the window says it will open tomorrow morning, Saturday at 9am.