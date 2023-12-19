News you can trust since 1836
'Such a lovely thing to do at Christmas': Ripon students ‘brought generations together’ at Christmas Party in aid of carers

Generations bonded with music and laughter as Ripon Grammar Students sixth form volunteers put on a fun-filled festive party for hard-working carers over the Christmas period.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 19th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
More than 40 teenagers, who served up a delicious afternoon tea, also enjoyed chatting and entertaining guests.

The students decided they wanted to give hard-working carers and their loved ones a much needed break from their normal routine.

The school’s Chamber Choir provided quality entertainment, which encouraged everyone to join in singing Christmas carols.

    Generations come together over music and laughter as Ripon Grammar Students support Carers Time Off.Generations come together over music and laughter as Ripon Grammar Students support Carers Time Off.
    Other students gave individual performances while one banjolele-playing visitor, a carers charity volunteer, had the whole room singing along to A Teenager in Love and Diana.

    The event was organised as part of the sixth form’s Plus One enrichment programme.

    Students said they enjoyed themselves just much as their visitors and gained a lot from the overall experience.

    The students working alongside the Carers' Resource charity, now aim to host inspiring events like this every half term to ensure carers get their chance to relax and enjoy some well deserved entertainment and refreshment.

    Ripon students support Carers Time Off with an event that brought together music and laughter.Ripon students support Carers Time Off with an event that brought together music and laughter.
    Carers' Time Off manager Dawn Tesseyman said: “It’s been amazing to bring all these young people together with our carers, their loved ones and volunteers from the CTO project, it’s such a lovely thing to do at Christmas.

    “The atmosphere was lovely, with great music and so many interesting conversations bringing the generations together in such a happy, positive way.”

