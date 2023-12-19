Generations bonded with music and laughter as Ripon Grammar Students sixth form volunteers put on a fun-filled festive party for hard-working carers over the Christmas period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 40 teenagers, who served up a delicious afternoon tea, also enjoyed chatting and entertaining guests.

The students decided they wanted to give hard-working carers and their loved ones a much needed break from their normal routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school’s Chamber Choir provided quality entertainment, which encouraged everyone to join in singing Christmas carols.

Most Popular

Generations come together over music and laughter as Ripon Grammar Students support Carers Time Off.

Other students gave individual performances while one banjolele-playing visitor, a carers charity volunteer, had the whole room singing along to A Teenager in Love and Diana.

The event was organised as part of the sixth form’s Plus One enrichment programme.

Students said they enjoyed themselves just much as their visitors and gained a lot from the overall experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students working alongside the Carers' Resource charity, now aim to host inspiring events like this every half term to ensure carers get their chance to relax and enjoy some well deserved entertainment and refreshment.

Ripon students support Carers Time Off with an event that brought together music and laughter.

Carers' Time Off manager Dawn Tesseyman said: “It’s been amazing to bring all these young people together with our carers, their loved ones and volunteers from the CTO project, it’s such a lovely thing to do at Christmas.