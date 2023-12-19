'Such a lovely thing to do at Christmas': Ripon students ‘brought generations together’ at Christmas Party in aid of carers
More than 40 teenagers, who served up a delicious afternoon tea, also enjoyed chatting and entertaining guests.
The students decided they wanted to give hard-working carers and their loved ones a much needed break from their normal routine.
The school’s Chamber Choir provided quality entertainment, which encouraged everyone to join in singing Christmas carols.
Other students gave individual performances while one banjolele-playing visitor, a carers charity volunteer, had the whole room singing along to A Teenager in Love and Diana.
The event was organised as part of the sixth form’s Plus One enrichment programme.
Students said they enjoyed themselves just much as their visitors and gained a lot from the overall experience.
The students working alongside the Carers' Resource charity, now aim to host inspiring events like this every half term to ensure carers get their chance to relax and enjoy some well deserved entertainment and refreshment.
Carers' Time Off manager Dawn Tesseyman said: “It’s been amazing to bring all these young people together with our carers, their loved ones and volunteers from the CTO project, it’s such a lovely thing to do at Christmas.
“The atmosphere was lovely, with great music and so many interesting conversations bringing the generations together in such a happy, positive way.”