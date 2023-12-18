Santa drove a Range Rover, children sang, shops sparkled, and live music filled the air as Pateley Bridge welcomed Christmas
Pateley Bridge attracted the crowds on Thursday, December 14, for a late-night shopping event that promised more festive sparkle than ever before.
The special event was brought together by the town’s residents, groups, and traders, who organised this year’s event with a variety of live music, Santa’s Grotto, and a specially created Reindeer Treasure Hunt to feel festive about.
Shops were open until 8pm offering complimentary treats and refreshments whilst Santa himself drove a Range Rover up and down the High Street throughout the evening.
Take a look at these 38 images that show Pateley Bridge’s late night shopping 2023, was well worth a visit.