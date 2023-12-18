News you can trust since 1836
Santa drove a Range Rover, children sang, shops sparkled, and live music filled the air as Pateley Bridge welcomed Christmas

The idyllic and award-winning Pateley Bridge High Street was full of Christmas cheer as over 50 traders and community groups put on a festive celebration to remember.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:13 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 16:15 GMT

Pateley Bridge attracted the crowds on Thursday, December 14, for a late-night shopping event that promised more festive sparkle than ever before.

The special event was brought together by the town’s residents, groups, and traders, who organised this year’s event with a variety of live music, Santa’s Grotto, and a specially created Reindeer Treasure Hunt to feel festive about.

Shops were open until 8pm offering complimentary treats and refreshments whilst Santa himself drove a Range Rover up and down the High Street throughout the evening.

Take a look at these 38 images that show Pateley Bridge’s late night shopping 2023, was well worth a visit.

The Sandwich Box, located on the back high street, brought some festive treats for shoppers to Kings Court.

The Sandwich Box, located on the back high street, brought some festive treats for shoppers to Kings Court.

Pateley Bridge pulled out all the stops this year for its Christmas late night shopping event.

Pateley Bridge pulled out all the stops this year for its Christmas late night shopping event.

Santa Claus paraded the high street in a Range Rover - a modern day sleigh.

Santa Claus paraded the high street in a Range Rover - a modern day sleigh.

The streets became busier and busier as traders stayed open until 8pm.

The streets became busier and busier as traders stayed open until 8pm.

