The idyllic and award-winning Pateley Bridge High Street was full of Christmas cheer as over 50 traders and community groups put on a festive celebration to remember.

Pateley Bridge attracted the crowds on Thursday, December 14, for a late-night shopping event that promised more festive sparkle than ever before.

The special event was brought together by the town’s residents, groups, and traders, who organised this year’s event with a variety of live music, Santa’s Grotto, and a specially created Reindeer Treasure Hunt to feel festive about.

Shops were open until 8pm offering complimentary treats and refreshments whilst Santa himself drove a Range Rover up and down the High Street throughout the evening.

Take a look at these 38 images that show Pateley Bridge’s late night shopping 2023, was well worth a visit.

