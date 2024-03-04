‘Sights and Sounds of Ripon’ set to bring people together with vibrant festival event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual Sights and Sounds of Ripon event takes place on Saturday, March 9, at the city’s cathedral, library and the Workhouse, Prison and Police and Courthouse museums.

The free family day, which runs between 11am and 2pm and is organised by North Yorkshire Council and other organisations, is a celebration of local charities and services and highlights volunteering opportunities and access to advice and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and the arts, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The Sights and Sounds of Ripon will be a fantastic event and I am delighted the library is able to play its part.

Most Popular

Pictured: The Dean of Ripon Cathedral, the Very Revd John Dobson.

“Occasions such as this are important in bringing people together and highlight the terrific work that charities and other services do for everyone.”

At the library, visitors can enjoy story-time for under-fives and their families, a free Lego club, knitting and crocheting and visiting information stalls.

The cathedral, meanwhile, will host bell ringing, tours of the belltower, family crafts and games, music performed by local choirs, a pop-up café and dancing from the Ripon City Morris Dancers and Betty Lupton’s Ladle Laikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dean of Ripon Cathedral, the Very Revd John Dobson, said: “We at Ripon Cathedral are always delighted to host the annual Sights and Sounds event, bringing together many groups and organisations which are working together so fruitfully for the benefit of all.

“This reveals a vibrant community in which many unite to change things for the better.”

In addition, there will also be free entry to all three museums if people provide proof of address in the HG4 postcode area.

All locations will also feature people reading poems inspired by Ripon and the wider county of North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Andrew Williams, who represents Ripon Minster and Moorside on North Yorkshire Council said Sights and Sounds of Ripon was a popular date on the city’s calendar.

Mr Williams said: “Ripon prides itself on its community spirit and this event embodies that fact.

“It will be fantastic to see so many people from all walks of life come together to show just what the city has to offer.”

“Our charities and local services play an important role in the day to day lives of our residents and their families and I would encourage everyone to come down and see how they can help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Barbara Brodigan, who represents Ripon Ure Bank and Spa on North Yorkshire Council is excited about the event.

Mrs Brodigan said: “Anything that promotes Ripon and the wonderful assets that we have in the city is to be welcomed,”

“The cathedral, library and our museums are very active within our community and are highly valued by residents and visitors alike.

“That we are able to use these venues for this exciting event is fantastic.”