IN PICTURES: Retired fireman captures Ripon’s extraordinary wildlife in tribute to wife’s childhood memories

Mal Austwick first picked up a camera whilst serving in the Royal Engineers in Ripon in the 1980s, where he met his wife Alison Austwick who grew up in the city.

Whilst today, they both live in Tadcaster, their regular visits to see family in Ripon has given Mr Austwick the perfect opportunity to capture the beauty of Ripon’s stunning wildlife and vivid rural landscapes.

Although he now has over four decades of camera experience, it was during the pandemic that he found the opportunity to rekindle his passion and buy his first professional mirrorless camera.

Mr Austwick focuses on the places Mrs Austwick used to walk with her father who died from Alzheimer's during the pandemic.

Mr Austwick’s photography shows his clear skill in the art and Mrs Austwick remains his number one critic, giving the final stamp of approval.

Take a look at this special collection showcasing a masterclass in photography, and celebrating the very best of Ripon’s extraordinary scenery.

1 . Hackfall Wood, River Ure Valley, Grewelthorpe The image captures the mist over Hackfall Wood, River Ure Valley near Grewelthorpe, during the Autumn. Photo: Mal Austwick Photo Sales

2 . Studley Royal Deer Park A cold start for the Stags at Studley Royal Deer Park. Photo: Mal Austwick Photo Sales

3 . Studley Royal Lake A close-up image of a Damsel Fly at Studley Royal Lake, near Ripon. Photo: Mal Austwick Photo Sales

4 . Dipper, Ripon A Dipper captured in the woods near Studely Royal. Photo: Mal Austwick Photo Sales