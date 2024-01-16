Ripon panto’s cult-comedy-horror twist on Dracula inspired by Young Frankenstein and Rocky Horror Picture Show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ripon Charity Pantomime Group is inviting theatregoers to enjoy their unconventional twist of the much-loved story of Dracula this January and February whilst raising funds for the community.
Performances will take place over two weeks starting on Friday, January 19 at Ripon Arts Hub.
Fresh from the success of Cinderella last year, the pantomime committee decided to deviate from the usual pantomime format, and instead host a side-splitting production of Dracula.
Written by Stuart Lyndon and produced by Chris Scott, this version of the Transylvanian tale replaces the graphic use of blood with bucket loads of blancmange and comedic routines.
The unique version is inspired by cult comedy horror films such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Young Frankenstein.
First performed in Derbyshire in 2014, this version of Bram Stoker’s classic tale could not be further removed from the horror and psychological thrills of Jonathan Harker’s original quest to hunt for the infamous Dracula.
Founded in 1978, and following a successful first year of performances, the group decided to donate some of the funds from ticket sales to local causes, and the idea of having an annual pantomime which benefited the community was born.
Over the past 46 years, the pantomime group has grown from a small handful of people to a cast and crew of over 30.
The 2024 cast is comprised of a diverse mix of ages and experience, ranging from first time performers through to seasoned pantomime regulars with over 20 years treading the boards.
The 2023 production of Cinderella raised £2950 that was subsequently donated to several local charities and not for profit organisations including Holy Trinity Breakfast Club, Jennyruth Workshops, Ohana, Autism Angels and Ripon Museum Trust, to name just a few.
Take advantage of the last chance to purchase tickets for an evening of pantomime traditions combined with belly laughs around every corner.