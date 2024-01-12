News you can trust since 1836
Iconic James Bond Skyfall limited edition watch sells for £3,400 at Ripon auctioneers

An iconic unworn limited edition Omega Seamaster watch from James Bonds ‘most successful film of all time’ was amongst a rare collection of watches sold at Ripon Auctioneers this week.
The bespoke collection included diamond bezel, pearl, crystal, and signed watches for both men and women, which sold for £3,400 this week at Elstob Auctioneers, in Ripon.

The unworn limited edition James Bond watch from the iconic British series was part of the highest-grossing film of all time, and was tipped to draw attention at an estimated £5,000-£7,000.

Take a look at what sold and what was unsold at this week’s unique auction.

A limited edition Omega Seamaster James Bond commanders watch. Sold at £3,400

A limited edition Omega Seamaster James Bond commanders watch. Sold at £3,400 Photo: Elstob Auctioneers

Fine Victorian silver ewer and stand by John, Edward, Walter & John Barnard, London 1873. Unsold.

Fine Victorian silver ewer and stand by John, Edward, Walter & John Barnard, London 1873. Unsold. Photo: Elstob Auctioneers

An art deco style diamond cocktail bracelet. Unsold.

An art deco style diamond cocktail bracelet. Unsold. Photo: Elstob Auctioneers

A large continental porcelain oval plaque - 'Power and Love'. Unsold

A large continental porcelain oval plaque - 'Power and Love'. Unsold Photo: Elstob Auctioneers

