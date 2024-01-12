Iconic James Bond Skyfall limited edition watch sells for £3,400 at Ripon auctioneers
An iconic unworn limited edition Omega Seamaster watch from James Bonds ‘most successful film of all time’ was amongst a rare collection of watches sold at Ripon Auctioneers this week.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 12th Jan 2024, 14:49 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 14:49 GMT
The bespoke collection included diamond bezel, pearl, crystal, and signed watches for both men and women, which sold for £3,400 this week at Elstob Auctioneers, in Ripon.
The unworn limited edition James Bond watch from the iconic British series was part of the highest-grossing film of all time, and was tipped to draw attention at an estimated £5,000-£7,000.
Take a look at what sold and what was unsold at this week’s unique auction.
