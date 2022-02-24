New pub is to open in Harrogate after £600k investment but what is is called?

The Revere Pub Company has investing more than £650,000 transforming what was The Old Spring Well Pub in Harrogate into a brand-new premium pub, food and drink experience.

The Revere Pub Company has investing more than £650,000 transforming what was The Old Spring Well Pub into a brand-new premium pub, food and drink experience.

Located in Killinghall, the new venue is called The Curious Cow of Harrogate and is set to be a newly-reimagined with country chic-inspired interiors and stripped back features, including oak flooring, open fires and contemporary finishes.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As for the menu at The Curious Cow of Harrogate, the food offer will celebrate fresh, quality food, offering an assortment of contemporary dishes alongside a variety of pub classics.

Alongside a welcoming interior and cosy nooks, there is also an outside area to make the most of the warmer months – perfect for enjoying a late afternoon Spritz or Aperitivo serve.

Customers are being offered an exclusive sneak preview of the new pub in a series of soft launches allowing guests to experience the pub and restaurant and give valued feedback with 50% off the total bill.

As well as a selection of hand-stretched pizzas and 21-day aged British & Irish steaks, diners can explore a range of dishes including Burrata with Romesco sauce and charred Padron peppers; British Lobster Thermidor; Glazed Pulled Beer Burger and Black Truffle Pappardelle.

Also offering indulgent, hearty Sunday Roasts, there will also be a variety of meat-free and vegan options.

Coupled with an extensive wine list, premium and craft lagers and classic cocktails, The Curious Cow of Harrogate will be the perfect all-day escape for drinking and dining with friends and family.

Booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.