Revealed: This is who is headlining Spiegeltent for Harrogate International Festivals this summer

Running from Thursday, June 30 to Saturday, July 9, organisers have revealed a glittering line-up of headliners - including legendary British house music DJ Graeme Park, the Gypsy Queens, and the return of classic Harrogate nightclub Jimmy's - for this stunning vhaenue located in Crescent Gardens.

After an incredibly tough two years, organisers at the festival say they can’t wait to welcome you back to the world of live events in this electric and intimate setting.

With its bohemian mirrored walls, wooden floors, stained glass, red velvet booths, and lamped lighting, the lavishly-decorated Spiegeltent is the perfect setting for our bespoke programme of music, cabaret, burlesque, funk, jazz and more.

Whether revellers are keen to rave with Graeme Park, lose themselves in the best of Afro-funk, or spend the day making memories with their family, there is something for everyone in this eclectic festival line up.

The Spiegeltent will host two licensed bars and there will also be family fun days, free lunchtime concerts and wellbeing sessions - with details released soon.

Programme of events: What's on at the Spiegeltent in Harrogate?

Thursday 30 June |Graeme Park

British superstar DJ and house music pioneer

Friday 1 July |Benoit Viellefon & The Hot Club

The finest musicians on the London jazz scene

Saturday 2 July | Kasai Masai

Urban equatorial funk band

Sunday 3 July | Jo Harrop

Stunning jazz singer

Monday 4 July | Gin and Phonic

Oz Clarke and the Armonico Consort

Tuesday 5 July | The Gypsy Queens

Riotously entertaining performance of classic hits

Thursday 7 July | House of Burlesque and the Silent Disco

The UK's top satirical showgirls followed by the iconic Silent Disco

Friday 8 July | London Afrobeat Collective

Powerful vocals set to bold brass lines from the 9 piece Afro-funk band

Saturday 9 July | Booking opens soon | Jimmy’s Night

We resurrect Harrogate's legendary Jimmy's nightclub