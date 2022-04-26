Four-day extravaganza in Harrogate for Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Stray and Valley Gardens

The two leading Harrogate groups aim to make use of some of Harrogate’s most iconic outdoor spaces and bringing together the community, local businesses and visitors from further afield.

Visitors and residents are invited to head into the heart of Harrogate for picnics, pageantry and a family-friendly party, joining the nation in celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s 70 years of service over a unique bank holiday weekend stretching from June 2-5.

Platinum Jubilee - Your Harrogate content director Nick Hancock, Harrogate BID business and marketing executive Bethany Allen, Your Harrogate digital director Adam Daniel, Harrogate BID manager Matthew Chapman, and Head of Destination Harrogate, Gemma Rio.

Part of The Stray will be transformed into Jubilee Square, with Destination Harrogate providing a large stage and video screens to broadcast the Queen’s Birthday Parade, Platinum Party at the Palace and other Royal events from central London – bringing a flavour of Buckingham Palace and beyond to the town.

Making it the perfect place to picnic with family and friends while enjoying the ceremonial celebrations of the Jubilee in a stunning outdoor space.

Harrogate BID is bringing a plethora of live entertainment to the town for the extra-special long weekend.

Planned activities in Jubilee Square include a Harrogate mastermind quiz, dog show, live music and family-friendly films on the big screen.

In addition to the Jubilee Square events, six sets of street entertainers will be performing across the four days in Harrogate’s town centre, which will be dressed with more than 4km of bunting to mark the occasion.

Your Harrogate will be broadcasting live from Jubilee Square and compering the festivities on stage.

Meanwhile, Harrogate’s beautiful Valley Gardens will provide the ideal venue for a four-day, free family festival from the Parks and Environmental Services Team at Harrogate Borough Council. “Jubilee in the Gardens” will feature jugglers, magicians, children’s characters, children`s entertainers and choirs, adding to the joy of experiencing the gardens’ famous floral blooms, historic features and family-friendly footpaths - together with exciting activities including fairground rides, face painting and live music.

There will also be an Artisan Market on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Valley Gardens’ Sun Colonnades and Parlours.

Gemma Rio, Head of Destination Harrogate, said: “We are delighted to work with the Harrogate BID and Your Harrogate to host four fun-filled days of special events and activities to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Harrogate.

"Along with the rest of the country, we will be painting the town red (white and blue) for this unique occasion with celebrations that are perfect for getting together with friends and family over the bonus bank holiday weekend.

“By providing a large stage and video screens for The Stray and a family festival in Valley Gardens, we’re also showcasing why Harrogate is a great events destination.

“We hope that our residents and visitors will take the opportunity to enjoy the events happening in these glorious outdoor spaces, and experience the town centre buzzing with activity and entertainment for such a jubilant occasion.”

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate Business Improvement District manager, said: “We are really looking forward to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and playing our part in helping Harrogate celebrate this fantastic milestone.

"By partnering with Destination Harrogate again, and Your Harrogate, we are able to deliver a much better experience for residents and visitors than had we gone it alone.

“Our Jubilee Square will be a place for families and friends to bring a picnic, watch events happening live in London via our big screen, enjoy – and participate in - a variety of fun events and activities, or to simply chill out and relax.”

The six sets of street entertainers performing over the weekend will include:

Edmund and Hilary - Edmund & Hilary - Markmark Productions

HMS Punafore - HMS Punafore - Markmark Productions

Greenfinger Folk - Characters | The Bread and Butter Theatre Company | Ulverston

All children`s activities and rides in Valley Gardens will be free of charge, enabling families from across Harrogate district to enjoy a fun and free Jubilee celebratory experience in a wonderful outdoor location. A more detailed timetable of events will be available closer to the date.

You can find out more about how the Harrogate district is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at visitharrogate.co.uk/jubilee