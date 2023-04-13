News you can trust since 1836
Revealed: Harrogate Theatre’s sizzling line-up of exciting shows for its summer season

Harrogate Theatre has announced its summer season with a sizzling line-up of theatre, music, evenings with, film, comedy, circus and more.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST- 3 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST

Music

For music lovers there is plenty to choose from.

Travel back in time to one of the most iconic eras of music with 80s Live (Friday, May 12) and be enthralled with an evening of back to back hits from the 50s and 60s in Rave On (Thursday, May 18) .

Harrogate Theatre has announced its summer programme of shows.
Harrogate Theatre has announced its summer programme of shows.
    Status Quo’sFrancis Rossi returns to Harrogate Theatre for an evening of tunes and chat (Saturday, May 20) and Steve Harley will be gracing the stage with his acoustic band, (Saturday, June 10).

    New to a Harrogate Theatre season is The Michael Cretu Trio (Tuesday, June 13) who’ll be presenting an evening of Balkan and Roma Contemporary Jazz alongside a documentary celebrating Roma Musicians and their contribution to European culture from 18th century to present times.

    Real life stories

    Ben Fogle will be bringing stories from his extraordinary encounters with the human and natural world to Harrogate (Sunday, May 21).

    The Yorkshire Silent Film Festival will be presenting a comedy double bill accompanied by live music (Saturday May 13) and The Makings of a Murderer (Thursday, July 6) will be investigating the UK’s most notorious serial killers. be investigating the UK’s most notorious serial killers.

    Thought-provoking shows

    From The Polar Bear (Is Dead) (Wednesday, May 10), a show about facing the climate crisis, to Fanboy (Thursday, May 26) a love-hate letter to pop culture and nostalgia.

    The Chosen Haram (Wednesday, May 10) is a unique take on circus and theatre telling the story of two gay men and their chance meeting through a dating app and The Gods The Gods The Gods (Friday, June 2) is a show full of big beats, soaring melodies, and heart-stopping spoken word.

    Family fun

    For families there is a brilliant selection of shows to enjoy. In May you can hear the fabulous Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales like never before in The ‘Not So’ Grimm Twins, perfect for ages 4+ (Saturday, May 27).

    In June, Alfie’s First Fight (Saturday, June 17) will feature boxing action, surprising plot twists and compelling characters for children aged 5+ and their grown-ups.

    In July you can see Tin Man (Saturday, July 8), reimagined telling of the classic story for ages 7+. First Three Drops (Wednesday, July 12 – Thursday, July 13) is a funny and magical story of adventure, with shape shifting, sorcery and silliness galore, told in English, British Sign Language and Sign Supported English, perfect for little ones aged 2 – 9 and their grownups.

    Finally, family favourite, Fireman Sam will be arriving at Harrogate Theatre (Friday, July 28) for an all singing, all dancing, action-packed show.

    Community shows

    As always, Harrogate Theatre has a wonderful selection of shows brought to you by our fabulous community companies. HOPS Musical Theatre Company will be performing the classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Tuesday, June 13 – Saturday, June 17) and The Cripple of Inishmaan (Wednesday, June 21 – Saturday, June 24) will be presented by Harrogate Dramatic Society.

    Looking further ahead, tickets are on sale for this year’s pantomime.

    To view the whole programme and find out more about access shows, visit the Harrogate Theatre website at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or pick up a brochure from the box office.

