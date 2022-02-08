New DAB radio boost for Harrogate area as local stations launch bid for own multiplex

Nick Hancock from Your Harrogate said he was delighted to be working with the other local stations.

The independent Harrogate radio station is linking up with Harrogate Hospital Radio and Tempo FM the community station serving the Wetherby and Boston Spa area to form Wetherby and Harrogate Local DAB LTD, in order to apply for the recently-advertised Wetherby and Harrogate small scale DAB multiplex.

Harrogate Hospital Radio launched in 1977 to serve patients, visitors and staff alike. The station successfully upgraded to 95.3 FM in September.

Tempo FM has been broadcasting to Wetherby and surrounding villages since 2006 and is well supported by the local business community.

Your Harrogate launched online on March 1, 2021 but recently expanded it’s reach by launching on the North Yorkshire DAB multiplex.

Nick Hancock from Your Harrogate said he was delighted to be working with the other local stations.

“We firmly believe that by working together with neighbouring stations we can improve listening choices across the area," said Mr Hancock.

“We’ve had such a great response since we launched Your Harrogate we know that this area always gets behind local projects”.

“Now we would love to hear from other radio stations and organisations both locally and across the UK who would like to be part of the new Wetherby and Harrogate DAB multiplex”.