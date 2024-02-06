Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Ripon Theatre Festival will take place from Tuesday July 2 to Sunday July 7, with five days and six nights crammed with events and activity.

Although the city’s own unique theatre festival is still relatively new, it has received impressive reviews, signed some nationally acclaimed performers, and become a must-see event bringing a diverse mix of creative culture to Ripon for five vibrant days.

With interest in tickets expected to be high, six of the festival’s events will go on sale on Saturday, February 10.

Highlights include radical theatre company, Red Ladder, a cabaret act featuring the music of Victoria Wood and a return visit from Barrie Rutter OBE.

This summer’s programme will see Newby Hall as a new location for festival favourites, and open-air specialists Illyria and the garden at The Old Deanery.

The Old Deanery has previously provided the perfect backdrop for al fresco theatre, as well the venue for the festival’s popular Sunday night Shakespearean finale.

The unique line-up set for the first ticket release includes Look After Your Knees - a beautiful and touching one-woman show from up-and-coming artist Natalie Bellingham and Shakespeare’s Royals from Barrie Rutter, plus special guest.

Red Ladder Theatre Company's new musical comedy about the 1984/85 miners' strike through the eyes of three sisters. Victoria Brazier, Claire Marie Seddon, and Stacey Sampson.

There are also tickets available for Looking for Me Friend – the Music of Victoria Wood, and We’re Not Going Back - Red Ladder’s thought-provoking musical comedy set during the 1984/5 miners’ strike.

Tickets also go on sale this weekend for the open air family theatre at Newby Hall, where theatre-goers will get the chance to see The Adventures of Doctor Doolittle, and Shakespeare’s As You Like It at The Old Deanery.

Full details about all the festival’s plans including street theatre, pop-up events, and free family activities will be announced at the official launch on Thursday, March 21.

Tickets are already on sale for this event which features comedy cook George Egg, with his latest show Set Menu.

Tickets include the show, refreshments and festival information.