‘Best wishes Sir David Attenborough’ - Talented Ripon teenager inspired by handwritten thanks from BBC’s global superstar
and live on Freeview channel 276
Budding poet Ruby Fielding, 13, was ‘absolutely thrilled’ after receiving a handwritten letter from the one and only Sir David Attenborough, a national treasure, BBC broadcaster and global environmental hero, who she considers a main source of her inspiration.
The letter came as a response after Ruby sent Mr Attenborough copies of some of her poetry on climate change.
Covering various topics within her poetry, Ruby has previously written pieces about Anne Frank and poet Laureate Simon Armitage, before delving into sustainability-focused poetry last year.
As Ruby’s inspiration, she sent Mr Attenborough two of her poems, ‘Time to Act’ and Governments of the World’, and was pleasantly surprised to receive a response.
It said: “Thank you for your letter and for sending me a copy of your poem.
“I am so glad you found inspiration in my programmes.
“Best wishes, David Attenborough.”
Ruby, a Year 9 student at Outwood Academy Ripon, started writing poetry in primary schooland has now composed over 25 poems, with seven of them being published.
When asked about her love of poetry, Ruby said: “Why do I love poetry?
“I enjoy the challenge of finding relevant words that rhyme.
“I find the rhyming flow of words comforting and relaxing.
“As for receiving a handwritten letter from David Attenborough, what can I say?
“I’m absolutely thrilled.
“It will forever be a treasured possession, and I will have it framed.”
Two of the poems, ‘Take a Moment’ and ‘Where I Live’, were previously published as part of the Ripon Poetry Festival, and five others have been published nationally in publications such as Live Canon UK and Young Writers Anthologies.
Tracey Fielding, Ruby’s mum, added: “When it comes to poetry competitions, if I find a relevant category, we’ll enter one of Ruby’s poems.
“Luckily so far all Ruby’s competition entries have resulted in a publication.”