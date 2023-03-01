Preview: HSO ready for Spring Concert at Royal Hall in Harrogate with unusual symphony

The HSO will be giving pride of place to Schubert at the concert on Saturday, March 25, performing a symphony which in the past has been labelled and published – variously – as No.7, 8 and 9.

Often referred to as the "Great C major Symphony", this particular work had been sent, fully scored, by Schubert to his publisher in 1827, but even so, did not get a full public performance until 1839.

Harrogate’s largest orchestra is well known for its musical ambition and the Spring Concert will see a wide-ranging programme for all tastes.

The first half of the concert will feature Rimsky-Korsakov's overture to The Tsar's Bride and a star turn by world-renowned double bass soloist Leon Bosch.

He will play Koussevitzky's Double Bass Concerto along with Stephenson's Burlesque.

Leon is professor of double bass at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London and gives masterclasses in the US, Europe, South Africa and the Far East.

He has also contributed to programmes on BBC Radio 3 and 4 and written for The Strad and Classical Music magazine.

Not to forget his stint as double bass coach for youth orchestras including the I, Culture Orchestra, National Youth String Orchestra, Miagi Orchestra and Buskaid.