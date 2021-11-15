Harrogate praised for holding 'best ever' Thought Bubble convention as comic art fans flock to event
Harrogate has been hailed as a superhero after hosting what has been labelled the best Thought Bubble comic art convention ever held in Britain.
After lockdown pushed the event online last year, organisers wondered what the reception would be like when it returned in the flesh for the first time since it moved location from Leeds to Harrogate Convention Centre in 2019.
But the reaction of audience members - some of whom were dressed as famous characters from the world of super heroes and comic books -was so good to last weekend’s event, organisers are already planning next year’s.
Thought Bubble’s deputy director Martha Julian said: “We want to thank every single person who made it down to Thought Bubble Comic Art Convention. It was, quite honestly the best convention we have ever done, with more people through the door than our first time in Harrogate in 2019. We can’t wait to get cracking with on next year’s convention. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”
With a range of Covid security measures in place at Harrogate Convention Centre, the comic con’s attendance figures were still p on 2019.