New work by fast rising Harrogate art star who is 'happiest in the garden' shines in hit exhibition

Thomas James Butler, who lives and works in Harrogate sharing a studio with his partner, the artist Candie Payne, is currently starring in the Infinite Nature: UK Edition exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery on Cheltenham Mount.

A group display first shown in Oslo to a fantastic reception, Norway, Butler’s stunningly vibrant new work focuses on colourful floral explosions with hints of ‘action painting’ and Van Gogh.

"I’m at my happiest when I’m in the garden,” said Butler.

Harrogate artist Thomas James Butler whose work is sharing the group limelight in a new exhibition Infinite Nature at RedHouse Originals gallery in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"It’s a very similar feeling to being in the studio.

"Even though my art career has evolved over the last decade, I’ve never given my job as a professional gardener.

"Being surrounded by nature has crept into the studio.

"I don’t do sketches or photographs first.

Part of the new floral work by Harrogate artist Thomas James Butler showing now at Infinite Nature exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"What I try to do is create the feeling flowers give me, rather than just how they look.”

Butler originally made his name with a series of playful and surreal pop culture collages combining photography and painting under the influence of British conceptual artist John Stezaker, David Hockney and Terry Gilliam.

Although he studied for a year at Harrogate Art College in the Noughties, Butler gives credit for his growing success as an artist to a friend he has known since his schooldays in Harrogate.

"As long as I remember, I‘ve been surrounded by art,” said Butler.

"My dad was an artist. My grandad was an artist.

"But I would never have real progress myself if Richard McTague, who I went to St John Fisher High School with hadn’t encouraged me to show my work at his RedHouse gallery more than a decade ago.”

One of Butler’s latest works showing in the exhibition alongside Danny Larsen (Norway), Florence Blanchard (France), Schoph (UK/US) and Christopher Kelly (UK) is his first-ever sculpture.

"I had a dream of an extended arm holding a bunch of flowers, then I woke up and decided I needed to recreate it,” he said