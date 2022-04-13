Knaresborough DJ Rory Hoy goes hip hop and wins airplay on BBC 6Music

Called Shades, this self-described “golden-age boom-bap banger with trippy beats and dope lyricism” released on Sondae Records has also received early DJ support from the likes of Freddy Fresh, All Good Funk Allience, Ursula 1000 and Scanty Sandwich.

Hoy, who is set to play the North Yorkshire-based Deer Shed Festival at Baldersby Park this summer, is delighted at the general reaction to his new track so far.

“I’m absolutely delighted with how this one turned out,” said Rory, “I was really thrilled to have been played on Craig Charles show last Friday.

"He very kindly said some really complimentary things about me.

“Craig is great and always very supportive of my music whether that’s House or anything else”

Last year saw the multi-talented Hoy publish his second book of music history.

The Beatles - Acting Naturally, examined the band’s obscure, rare, unfinished and abandoned film and TV projects.

Rory’s artistic career began in his late teens when he made an award-winning film about living with autism.

Never one to stand still for long, Hoy has another new single out this week on April 15.

Gotta Have Faith is released on Perfect Havoc, who are a sub-label of Warner Music, who have had people like Joel Corry, David Guetta, Charli XCX, Todd Terry, Bingo Players, Michael Gray, Oliver Nelson and more.

Next month will see Hoy in live action at two music festivals in the Harrogate district - GlampFest on May 14, followed by the Henshaws Beer Festival on May 15.