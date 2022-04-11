Harrogate Theatre rep season is back with one of Britain's favourite plays

Harrogate Theatre is to bring back repertory theatre back this September.

Following HT Rep’s most recent success in 2019 with On The Piste, Deathtrap and The 39 Steps, Harrogate Theatre is delighted to be able to re-introduce the brilliant titles that were delayed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Rep first returned to Harrogate Theatre in autumn 2018 in partnership with Phil&Ben Productions, Phil Stewart and Ben Roddy.

Theatre fans will recognise Phil as a regular in Harrogate Theatre's much-loved annual panto.

Traditionally, a repertory theatre company is a group of actors who perform a small number of plays for just a few weeks at a time, and there’s a strong history of repertory at Harrogate Theatre.

The theatre operated as a touring venue up to the early 1930s when the growing popularity of cinema and radio saw a decline in theatre audiences.

As an answer to the problem, William Peacock, the theatre’s managing director at the time, formed a repertory company, The White Rose Players (one of the first weekly rep companies in the country), and the theatre became a producing venue.

The White Rose Players performed around 45 plays a year at Harrogate Theatre and continued through to the mid 1950s.

Harrogate Theatre's 2022 rep season

Abigail’s Party by Mike Leigh

TUE 13 – SAT 17 SEP

Fancy joining us for a few drinks at Beverley and Lawrence’s house?

They’ve invited the new neighbours round, and divorced Sue from down the street is coming along while her teenage daughter Abigail has a bit of a birthday party at home. Bev is ready to dance the night away, and Lawrence is ready to drink it away.

Abigail’s Party is a funny and nostalgic look back at the trials, tribulations and aspirations of married life in the seventies. Written by BAFTA Award Winner Mike Leigh in collaboration with the original cast, Abigail’s Party was a roaring sensation when it first aired on the BBC in 1977.

Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton

TUE 20 – SAT 24 SEP

It’s London in 1880. Bella Manningham is well off with a nice home and servants - yet she’s lonely. She lives far from her family with her husband, Jack, who is stern and overbearing. Strange things keep happening, too. Things keep going missing and then turning up again, and Bella thinks she’s hearing noises. Or is she? Before long she feels she may be losing her mind.

Gaslight is a psychological thriller so well known, it gave rise to the term ‘gaslighting’ used today in British law.

Men of the World by John Godber

TUE 27 – SAT 01 SEP

Preparing for a mystery trip to Scarborough Stick, Larry and Frank, a trio of northern coach drivers, take a trip down memory lane. Hop aboard Men of the World, a John Godber classic bursting with compassion, nostalgia and humour.

Harrogate Theatre's 2022 rep season: Tickets

Tickets are on sale and can be bought from our website at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or by calling or visiting Harrogate Theatre's Box Office on Oxford Street.