'I can't wait' - Harrogate's acoustic genius Karl Culley looks forward to Harrogate Theatre fundraiser

Karl said he couldn't wait to play in his home town once more after his move to Poland eight years ago.

He is being joined on the bill of this fundraiser for Harrogate Theatre by the brilliant Dan Webster of Birdman Rallies fame.

Harrogate acoustic genius Karl Culley being interviewed on Radio Kraków by Agnieszka Barańska.

"I can't wait. I'm really chuffed to be playing at Harrogate Theatre and supporting this fantastic venue where I played some of my earliest solo gigs.

"It will also be great to link up with Dan again who is amazingly talented."

This all-acoustic show next Thursday, June 2 at 7.30pm in Harrogate Studio Theatre will be the first time the talented twosome have played together for some years.

Presented by not-for-profit gig organisers Charm led by Graham Chalmers, recent times have seen Culley make a name for himself abroad in Kraków where he now lives.

Karl Culley first appeared at a Charm night in 2005 and has become favourite of the event ever since.

For this rare return to the Harrogate live music scene, Karl will be performing songs from his series of five acclaimed albums and unveiling tracks from his new EP.

The mesmerising Culley released debut album Bundle of Nerves in 2009 produced by fellow British musician Giles Perring to general acclaim after recording sessions in an old school classroom on the Scottish island of Jura.

His second offering, The Owl, produced by Daniel Webster, was put together in York and his native Harrogate for release in 2011.

The Sunday Express awarded The Owl four stars and compared Culley to both Tim Buckley and José González.

Karl Culley’s third album Phosphor, released in 2013, by Sound Of Jura was praised on air by BBC Radio 2 presenter Paul Sexton as "an excellent album."

Dan Webster is renowned for gentle indie pop full of musical inventiveness and quiet emotional depth reminiscent of Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals.

A long-time Charm favourite, Dan has made numerous appearances at Charm nights with a succession of brilliant bands since then, from Flowered 3rd to Tigerbomb, the Birdman Rallies and, most recently, Gosh Hawk.

Along the way, Webster has built up a reputation on BBC 6Music and beyond for being the perfect pop imaginative songsmith.